Health Vietnam’s vaccine regulatory system reaches WHO’s second-highest level The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently announced that Vietnam’s National Regulatory Authority (NRA) for vaccines reached Maturity Level 3, the second highest in the WHO classification of national regulatory system.

Health Only nine COVID-19 patients remain under treatment in Hai Duong As of 5pm on April 13, there were only nine COVID-19 patients still under treatment in the northern province of Hai Duong, which was the country’s biggest pandemic hotspot in the latest resurgence that began on January 27.

Health Three imported cases of COVID-19 reported in past 12 hours Three imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 12 hours to 6am April 14, raising the national count to 2,717, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: seven imported cases reported in past 12 hours Seven imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 13, raising the national count to 2,714, according to the Health Ministry.