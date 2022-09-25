Vietnam records lowest number of COVID-19 cases in two months
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 961 new COVID-19 cases on September 25, the lowest number in the past two months, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic broke out to 11,472,301.
Meanwhile, 665 patients recovered from the disease on the same day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,586,861.
The death toll was still kept at 43,146, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was reported on September 25.
Over 259.89 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far./.