Vietnam records no COVID-19 infections in community for 73 days
People entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are taken to quarantine establishments in central Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has gone through 73 consecutive days without any COVID-19 infections in the community, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Among 355 COVID-19 cases Vietnam has confirmed to date, 215 are imported ones and were quarantined upon their arrival in the country, posing no risk of transmission in the community.
As many as 9,048 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country, including 107 at hospitals, 8,051 at other establishments and 890 at home.
According to the treatment subcommittee, 330 out of the 355 confirmed patients have fully recovered.
Five out of the remaining patients undergoing treatment establishments have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SAR-CoV-2 once and five others tested negative twice or more./.
