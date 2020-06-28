Health Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam Vietnam recorded two more imported COVID-19 cases on June 27 evening, raising the total number of infections in the country to 355, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam goes through 72 days without COVID-19 local transmissions Vietnam has entered the 72nd day in a row without new COVID-19 infections among the community as of June 27 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam records one more imported COVID-19 case Vietnam recorded one more imported COVID-19 case, raising the total number of infections in the country to 353 as of 6pm on June 26, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vinsmart ventilator approved by Health Ministry A ventilator model produced by Vinsmart, a member of Vingroup, has obtained approval for sale from the Ministry of Health.