Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 cases for 54 straight days
Vietnam has gone through 54 consecutive days with no new COVID-19 infections among the community recorded on June 9 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
316 out of the 332 patients have given all-clear so far and zero death has been confirmed in Vietnam. (Source: VGP)
Among the total 332 cases, 192 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
The committee’s treatment subcommittee reported that 316 out of the 332 patients have given all-clear so far and zero death has been confirmed.
Three patients tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and two tested negative twice or more.
The 91-year-old British pilot, who is receiving treatment at Ho Chi Minh City-based Cho Ray Hospital, is showing rapid recovery, according to Associate Professor Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, Head of the Ministry of Public Health’s Medical Examination and Treatment Department.
At present, 8,182 people having close contact with patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine establishments, and home./.