Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 infections for 48 days
As of 7AM on June 3, Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 infections for 48 days.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam enters 46th day without community transmission of Covid-19
The Health Ministry confirmed no new Covid-19 case on June 1 morning, meaning the nation remained clear of community transmissions for 46 consecutive days.
See more
Infographic272 COVID-19 patients given all-clear
Five more COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear, bringing the total number of cured patients to 272, the treatment sub-section under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on May 25 afternoon.
InfographicInt'l media praise Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
Vietnam has performed far better than many developed countries in combating COVID-19 pandemic. Various international media praise Vietnam's efforts in the COVID-19 fight.
InfographicCovid-19 prevention and combat in Vietnam
Nearly 13,000 people undergoing quarantine nationwide between March 17 and May 21.
InfographicVietnam records no new community COVID-19 infection for 29 days
As of 7am on May 15, 2020, Vietnam sees no new community COVID-19 infection for 29 days straight.
InfographicVietnam enters 28 days without community transmission of Covid-19
Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on May 14 morning, marking the 28th consecutive day without infections in the community.