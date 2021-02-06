Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on February 6 morning
Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases in the morning of February 6, keeping the total number of infections in the country at 1,976.
People who had close contact with COVID-19 patients are taken to a concentrated quarantine establishment in northern Dien Bien province (Photo: VNA)
Of the total number, 1,087 are domestically-transmitted cases, including 394 infections since the latest outbreaks hit the northern region on January 27, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
As many as 1,465 COVID-19 patients have given the all-clear to date while the number of deaths related to the disease remained at 35.
The Subcommittee for Treatment reported that among patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments nationwide, 10 tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, three twice and two thrice.
Up to 80,113 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country, including 489 in hospitals, 24,362 in state-designated establishments and the remainders at their residences./.
