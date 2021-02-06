Health Viet Duc Hospital transplants heart to youngest-ever patient Doctors at Hanoi’s Viet Duc Friendship Hospital has successfully conducted a heart transplant on a seven-year-old child, the youngest recipient ever in Vietnam, the hospital said on February 5.

Health VNVC to import 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in H1 The Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC) has announced that it will import 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the UK in the first half of 2020.