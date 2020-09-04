Vietnam records three imported COVID-19 cases
Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported on September 4 evening, including an 8-year-old boy, raising the total number of patients in Vietnam to 1,049.
Conducting health checkups for people staying at a concentrated quarantine facility (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported on September 4 evening, including an 8-year-old boy, raising the total number of patients in Vietnam to 1,049.
All of the new cases were quarantined in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province after entering the country, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Patient 1,047 is an eight-year-old boy from Duy Tien district, northern Ha Nam province.
Patient 1,048 is a 35-year-old man from Phu Lo commune, Soc Son district in Hanoi.
Patient 1,049 is a man, 43 years old, from Quang Phuc ward, Ba Don township in central Quang Binh province.
The three new patients returned to Vietnam from Ukraine on September 1 on flight VN28. They tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 by the HCM City Pasteur Institute on September 4. Now they are under treatment at the Long Dien District Medical Station in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.
Nineteen patients were given the all-clear on September 4 in central Da Nang city and Quang Nam province.
At present, as many as 61,968 people are under quarantine at home, in hospitals and in quarantine centres./.