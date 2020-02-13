Vietnam records traffic safety improvements in January
Traffic safety nationwide improved considerably in January with sharp declines recorded in the number of accidents, deaths and injured people, statistics showed.
Vehicles move on Phap Van-Cau Gie Expressway to Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Traffic safety nationwide improved considerably in January with sharp declines recorded in the number of accidents, deaths and injured people, statistics showed.
In January, 726 traffic accidents occurred, killing 526 people and injuring 450 others. The daily averages in the month were 24.9 accidents, 17 deaths and 14.5 injured cases, which respectively fell 51.6 percent, 18.7 percent and 61.1 percent from the average daily figures of 2019, according to the Ministry of Public Security’s Traffic Police Department and the Vietnam Maritime Administration.
During the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 23 to 29, 198 accidents happened, claiming 133 lives and injuring 174 others. Compared to the seven-day Tet holiday last year, the figures decreased 10.8 percent, 5 percent and 17.9 percent, respectively.
Additionally, traffic accidents caused by drink driving also fell strongly. Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi and Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City reported that during this year’s Tet holiday, the number of victims in drink driving-related accidents reduced by almost 75 percent from the same period of 2019.
Many opinions attributed the improvements partly to the Government’s Decree 100/2019/ND-CP that details fines for administrative violations in road and railway traffic, and the law on prevention and control of harms of alcohol and beer. Both came into force on January 1, 2020./.