Society Numerous activities to be held to celebrate Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties Hanoi is willing to support the organisation of activities celebrating the 60-year anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties in December, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Duc Chung told Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera on February 13.

Society Blood banks getting restocked after critical shortage Amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus-caused disease, now officially named COVID-19, calls for blood donation have been heard nationwide as hospitals face severe blood shortages.

Society Czech, German media spotlight EP’s approval of agreements with Vietnam Media reports in the Czech Republic have highlighted the importance of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) for the country and the EU in general after the agreement was approved by the European Parliament (EP) on February 12.

Society Japanese firm to attract Vietnamese workers via football Japanese electronic device maker Lion Power is tapping into football’s popularity in Vietnam as a way to recruit technical trainees amid a labour shortage in Japan, reported the Asian Nikkei Review.