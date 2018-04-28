A blood donation event held as part of the launching of the Humanitarian Month 2018 in Hanoi (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) and its Hanoi chapter on April 28 launched the Humanitarian Month 2018, which was designed to last throughout May.VRCS President Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu said under the direction of the Party Central Committee, this is the first year the VRCS has piloted a humanitarian month in a number of cities and localities before making it a nationwide activity.Thu noted the launch of the month is aimed at promoting good deeds among the public and enhancing authorities’ sense of responsibility towards humanitarian activities, which will contribute to easing poverty and building a solidarity community.Hanoi was selected to be the first locality to launch the one-month campaign, followed by Ho Chi Minh City and others.At the launching ceremony, the Hanoi Red Cross Society presented 180 million VND (7,947 USD) of funding for the building of two houses and purchase of three breeding cows for poor households. The money will also be used to help a needy child receive health treatment and buy 20 bicycles for disadvantaged students.The two organisations also received donations worth 4.3 billion VND (189,845 USD) from businesses, individuals, and other VRCS chapters.The launching ceremony featured several activities, including a blood donation event, which was expected to receive 400 blood units; a photo exhibition, a walk around Hoan Kiem Lake to promote the month, and a charity fair.The same day, the Hanoi Red Cross Society inaugurated a charity stall at 19/52 To Ngoc Van street, Tay Ho district, to offer needy people free clothes, medicines, and other necessities.-VNA