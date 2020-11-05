Politics Hanoi highly values ADB’s support in infrastructure development Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh appreciated the Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s support in the capital city’s infrastructure development over recent years while hosting ADB Country Director in Vietnam Andrew Jeffries on November 4.

Politics Sustainable development high on agenda at NA’s 10th sitting Legislators continue discussing a series of socio-economic situation issues, including solutions to sustainable development, during their working session of the 14th National Assembly’s 10th sitting on November 5.

Politics WB ready to cooperate with Vietnam in different fields: Managing Director of Operations The World Bank stands ready to support and cooperate with Vietnam in many spheres like climate change response and renewable energy development, said WB Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg on November 4.

Politics Third working day, 2nd phase, of NA The National Assembly (NA) held the third working day, the second phase, in Hanoi on November 4 with Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on the chair.