Vietnam regards US as one of leading important partners, Deputy Spokesman
Deputy Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Duong Hoai Nam (Photo: baoquocte)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam considers the US one of the most important partners on the basis of respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions, and mutual benefits.
The statement was made by Deputy Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Duong Hoai Nam at a regular meeting of the ministry in Hanoi on November 5.
Commenting on the ongoing US president election and bilateral ties in the coming time, Nam said that the presidential election is an internal affair of the US and only the American people have the right to make decisions.
After 25 years, the Vietnam-US relationship has made great strides with a comprehensive, substantial and deeper development, creating a solid foundation for the two countries to continue promoting and expanding their ties, thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large, he stated.
“We believe that any President of the US will support this process,” Nam affirmed, adding that Vietnam hopes the US will continue to expand, consolidate and develop the bilateral relations in a substantive, effective and sustainable manner.
“Vietnam welcomes the role and initiatives of the US to help maintain peace, security, stability, cooperation and development in the region, including supporting ASEAN's central role in harmony with regional cooperation mechanisms and in compliance with international law,” he said.
In reply to a reporter’s question on Vietnam's response to the US starting to impose anti-dumping duties on Vietnam's automobile tires, the Deputy Spokesman said Vietnam has closely followed the case since the investigation was launched, communicated with the US side and explained the relevant policies.
In the next phase, Vietnam will continue to discuss with the US side so that it understands more accurately and objectively about these policies, as well as protect the legitimate interests of Vietnamese enterprises on the basis of the World Trade Organisation’s regulations, he added./.