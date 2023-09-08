Business Southeast Asia’s first Bayer ForwardFarm launched in Vietnam Bayer Vietnam in coordination with the National Agricultural Extension Center (NAEC) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has inaugurated the first ForwardFarm in Southeast Asia located in Thoi Lai district, Can Tho city.

Business Kien Giang province attracts 6.83 million tourists in eight months The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang attracted 6.83 million visitors in the first eight months of this year, accounting for 82.3% of the total the province expected for the whole year.

Business Hoa Phat Group sees surge in construction steel export The leading steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group sold nearly 558,000 tonnes of steel in August, of which the volume of construction steel hit 306,000 tonnes, up 18% month-on-month and the highest since the beginning of this year.