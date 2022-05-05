Business German newspaper highlights Vietnam’s post-pandemic economic recovery Germany’s newspaper Finanzmarktwelt has run an article on Vietnam’s full reopening post the COVID-19 pandemic, with rosy signs seen in all sectors.

Business 89 percent of imports raw materials for domestic production: Ministry Up to 89 percent of the imports in the first four months of this year are raw materials and accessories for domestic production with a combined value of 106.6 billion USD, up 16.8 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Reference exchange rate stays stable The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,128 VND/USD on May 5, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Gov’t determined to speed up public investment disbursement The Vietnamese Government has set up six working groups to speed up the disbursement of public investment to create impetus for post-pandemic economic growth.