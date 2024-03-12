Thehindu.com cited the General Department of Customs as saying Vietnam’s export value of all types of phones and components in January reached more than 5.5 billion USD, an increase of more than 50.4% compared to December 2023 and an increase of 11.4% year on year.

The US and China became the largest customers of Vietnamese phones and components.

In January, Vietnam’s exports to the US reached 1.39 billion USD, accounting for 25% of the exports.

The General Department of Customs' statistics also showed that in 2010, the export turnover of phone components and components only accounted for 3.2% of total national export value, but this group of electronic products gained an annual average growth rate of 34% in export value during the period of 2011-2021./.

