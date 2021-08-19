

A medical worker in Hanoi’s Cau Giay District takes swab samples from a man for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded 10,654 COVID-19 infections, including 10,639 domestic and 15 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 7pm on August 19, the Ministry of Health announced.



Ho Chi Minh, which is the country’s current largest hotspot, still logged the highest number of new infections with 4,425, followed by its neighbour Binh Duong (3,255), Dong Nai (657), Long An (545) and Tien Giang (478), Dong Thap (185), Da Nang (164), Khanh Hoa (151), Can Tho (134), Tay Ninh (102), An Giang (70), Vinh Long (60), Hanoi (53), Tra Vinh (51), Nghe An (45), Phu Yen (44), Binh Thuan (43), Son La (26), Quang Nam (24), Binh Dinh (24), Kien Giang (17), Quang Ngai (16), Quang Tri (9), Binh Phuoc (8 ), Bac Giang (7) , Ninh Thuan (7), Ha Tinh (7), Hau Giang (6), Thanh Hoa (6), Bac Ninh (4), Nam Dinh (4), Quang Binh (4), Hai Duong (2), Ninh Binh (2), Bac Lieu (2), Thai Binh (1), and Lang Son (1).



The number of daily cases saw a rise of nearly 2,000 from the previous day.



Vietnam has seen a total of 312,611 infections since COVID-19 broke out in early 2020. The caseload since the fourth wave of outbreaks hit the country on April 27 amounted to 308,599.



Also on August 19, 5,000 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the number of recoveries to 120,059.



The same day, the country logged an additional 380 COVID-19 related fatalities, announced the Sub-committee for Treatment under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, bringing the death toll to 7,150, or 2.3 percent of the national count of infections.



As many as 398,031 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on August 18. Nearly 14.36 million people received the first shot, and over 1.56 million others were fully vaccinated with two jabs./.