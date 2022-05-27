Vietnam reports 1,239 new COVID-19 cases, no death on May 27
Vietnam registered 1,239 new COVID-19 infections, and no deaths on May 27.
The Ministry of Health also announced that 9,365 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the number of recoveries to 9,431,450.
Hanoi still had the most daily infections with 297, followed Vinh Phuc with 86, and Phu Tho with 63
The national tally is now 10,715,247.
There are 164 patients in a serious condition, with two requiring mechanical ventilation and six on life support.
A total of 220,441,206 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with 198.96 million doses in the adult population, 17.45 million for those aged 12-17 years, and 4.02 million for children aged 5-11./.