Health COVID-19: New cases total 1,275 on May 26 A total 1,275 new cases of COVID-19, including 1 imported case, were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 25 to 4pm May 26, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam confirms 1,344 new cases on May 25 A total of 1,344 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm May 25, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Another molnupiravir drug authorised for use in COVID-19 treatment Molnupiravir Stella 200mg, a drug produced and registered by Stellapharm J.V.Co. Ltd., has been authorised by the Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) for the domestic treatment of COVID-19.