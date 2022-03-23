Vietnam reports 127,883 COVID-19 cases on March 23
Vietnam has seen a constant decrease in the number of new daily COVID-19 infections, with 127,883 detected on March 23.
This is the seventh straight day the country has seen a decline in the number of new transmissions, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 8,479,751 since the start of the pandemic.
The capital city of Hanoi continues to top the daily numbers with 13,005 transmissions in the past 24 hours.
Hanoi now has more than 297,000 current COVID-19 cases, of which more than 99 percent are being treated at home.
It was followed by northern Phu Tho and central Nghe An provinces, with 5,307 and 4,425 cases logged on March 23, respectively.
After review, the northern province of Tuyen Quang registered an additional 12,954 transmissions.
As many as 3,764 COVID-19 patients are in serious or critical condition, with the majority requiring oxygen masks, 289 requiring invasive ventilation and five on life support.
Vietnam reported 61 COVID-19 deaths on the day, raising the nation's death toll since the pandemic started to 42,075, accounting for 0.5 percent infections.
Up to 192,465 COVID-19 patients made a full recovery; the total number of recovered patients in Vietnam has now reached 4,661,270.
More than 203 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Vietnam, including 184.9 million doses in adults.
A total of 17.06 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given to children aged 12-17 years./.