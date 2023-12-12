Business Digital technology firms, revenue up over 30% in five years: minister The number of digital technology companies in Vietnam has increased by 30% while the industry’s revenue has risen by 32% since 2019, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said on December 11.

Sci-Tech Vietnam shows strong political commitment to maximising green energy transition Green transition in the energy sector is a key trend in the world and is one of Vietnam’s current top priorities. Vietnam is among countries with great potential to invest in new renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and ocean wave power, and biogas.

Sci-Tech Efforts made to promote digital transformation in transport The Ministry of Transport (MoI) has rolled out various measures to promote digital transformation in transport and logistics, which is one of the eight prioritised areas in the national digital transformation programme to 2030, according to Minister Nguyen Van Thang.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s infrastructure ready for semiconductor industry A roundtable on Vietnam’s infrastructure readiness for semiconductor industry in Vietnam was organised by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) in collaboration with the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and the US Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) in Hanoi on December 7.