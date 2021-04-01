Vietnam reports 14 more imported COVID-19 cases
Vietnam recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases, all imported, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 1, the Ministry of Health said.
Samples collected for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases, all imported, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 1, the Ministry of Health said.
All of the patients are Vietnamese citizens who were put under quarantine right after their arrival in Ca Mau, Kien Giang and Ben Tre provinces.
The new patients brought the total of infections in Vietnam to 2,617, including 1,603 domestically-transmitted cases.
According to the Ministry of Health’s Medical Service Administration, a total of 2,359 patients have been cured to date, while the death toll was still kept at 35.
Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments, 18 tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 15 twice and 37 thrice.
As many as 37,008 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic regions are currently quarantined, including 506 in hospitals, 19,093 in state-designated establishments and 17,409 at their residences.
To live safely with the pandemic, the Ministry of Health advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.