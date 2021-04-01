Health Deputy Health Minister: vaccine passport scheme needs to be done step by step Deputy Health Minister Truong Quoc Cuong said at the regular Government press conference on March 31 that the Health Minister is still studying and working on scenarios for the use of “vaccine passport” in the future.

Health COVID-19: nine imported cases reported on March 31 Nine new cases of COVID-19, all Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad, were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm March 31, according to the Health Minister.

Health No COVID-19 infections documented on March 31 morning Vietnam logged no COVID-19 infections in the past 12 hours to 6am on March 31, keeping the nation’s tally unchanged at 2,594 cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health No new COVID-19 cases, 51 more recoveries recorded Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 30, keeping the total number of infections in the country at 2,594, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.