Vietnam reports 16,060 new COVID-19 cases
Vietnam recorded 16,040 cases of COVID-19, including 14 imported ones, during 24 hours from 4pm January 13 to 4pm January 14, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 3,029 cases, followed by Da Nang with 765 and Binh Dinh with 711.
The national tally reached 1,991,484, including 50 infections of Omicron.
Also on January 14, the country saw 171 deaths from the disease. The death toll now hits 35,341.
A total 4,290 patients were given the all-clear on the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,666,220.
According to the Ministry of Health’s report, 5,481 patients nationwide are in serious conditions, with 889 requiring invasive ventilation and 20 on life support (ECMO).
By January 13, the country had injected over 165.52 million doses of vaccines, with more than 71.94 million people now fully inoculated, while over 15.04 million third shots, either booster shots or the third shot of Abdala vaccine, have been administered./.