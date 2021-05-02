Vietnam reports 20 more COVID-19 cases
Hanoi puts an apartment building under lockdown after a resident there was confirmed positive for the coronavirus. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has 20 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the past 12 hours to 6pm of May 2, according to the Health Ministry.
The cases, 12 imported and eight domestic, are all Vietnamese.
This brings the national count to 2,962, with 1,595 domestically-infected cases.
A total of 40,563 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide.
Meanwhile, 2,549 patients have been given the all-clear, and the death toll remains at 35.
Among the patients under treatment, 19 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 19 twice and 34 thrice.
After locally-infected cases were detected in late April, localities around the country are tightening epidemic prevention measures./.