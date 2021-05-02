Health Personal, collective resonsibility on COVID-19 spread must be made clear: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested that the responsibility of individuals and organisations on COVID-19 spread must be made clear, and asked competent authorities to mete strict punishment to any that violate regulations and have a role to play in the failure of the containment.

Health Hanoi requires returnees to make health declaration after public holiday People returning to Hanoi are subject to compulsory medical declaration after the four-day public holidays lasting from April 30 to May 3, according to a document on COVID-19 prevention and control work issued on May 2 by the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

Health Ha Nam province reports three more COVID-19 patients Vietnam documented 14 cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm May 1, including 11 imported cases and three local infections in the northern province of Ha Nam, according to the Health Ministry.