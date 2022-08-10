Health US organisation helps improve infection control, investigation for medical establishments The Hue Central Hospital in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on August 10 launched its Expanded Infection Control and Investigation Unit (EICI) sponsored by PATH, an US non-profit organisation targeting improvement of public health.

Health Hanoi makes efforts to speed up COVID-19 vaccination Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh on August 9 signed a dispatch asking localities across the city to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination among local residents.