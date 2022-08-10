Vietnam reports 2,010 new COVID-19 cases on August 10
Vietnam recorded 2,010 COVID-19 cases on August 10, raising the national caseload to 11,353,573, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 2,010 COVID-19 cases on August 10, raising the national caseload to 11,353,573, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 5,271 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 9,997,136. Meanwhile, there are 78 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of fatalities 43,095.
On August 9, an additional 438,272 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 249,288,604./.