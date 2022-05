Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– A total of 2,175 new case s of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam in the past 24 hours to 4pm on May 9, according to the Ministry of Health.Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infection s with 601 cases, followed by Quang Ninh with 116 and Phu Tho with 113.The national tally reached 10,678,359.A total of 1,574 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 9, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,322,165.One COVID-19 death was reported on the day, bringing the death toll to 43,057.By May 8, the country had injected 215,743,796 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,855,262 first shots for children from 5 to 11 years old./.