Health Vietnam logs 2,269 new COVID-19 cases on May 8 A total of 2,269 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam in the past 24 hours to 4pm on May 8, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam logs 3,345 new COVID-19 cases on May 7 A total 3,345 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam in the past 24 hours to 4pm on May 7, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Int’l workshop talks cardiovascular disease management in new era More than 200 experts, professors, doctors and pharmacists at home and abroad exchanged experience in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases at an international workshop in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on May 7.

Videos Vietnam scraps Covid-19 health declaration rule The Vietnamese health ministry has on May 5 sent a document to municipal/provincial people’s committees on the temporary suspension of domestic heath declaration requirements, which have been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.