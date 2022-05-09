Vietnam reports 2,175 new COVID-19 cases on May 9
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 2,175 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam in the past 24 hours to 4pm on May 9, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 601 cases, followed by Quang Ninh with 116 and Phu Tho with 113.
The national tally reached 10,678,359.
A total of 1,574 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 9, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,322,165.
One COVID-19 death was reported on the day, bringing the death toll to 43,057.
By May 8, the country had injected 215,743,796 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,855,262 first shots for children from 5 to 11 years old./.