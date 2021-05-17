Health Army to support localities in fight against COVID-19: Minister Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang said that his ministry will increase forces and vehicles to support localities to push back the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Health Vietnam sees 37 new domestic COVID-19 infections in 12 hours Vietnam recorded 37 new cases of COVID-19 community transmission, all in quarantine sites or sealed-off areas, in the 12 hours as of 6am on May 17, raising the national count to 4,212, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam records 57 cases on May 16 evening Vietnam recorded 57 new COVID-19 infections, including three imported cases and 54 in quarantine facilities, over the last six hours to 6pm on May 16, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Nearly 1.7 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Vietnam Vietnam received the second shipment of 1.682 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX Facility – the global vaccine access mechanism on May 16 afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health.