Vietnam reports 37th death related to COVID-19
At the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam on May 17 confirmed its 37th death related to the COVID-19 pandemic, who had suffered from underlying health conditions.
According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control’s Treatment Sub-committee, the 34-year-old male patient was admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on April 24.
Doctors said he died of severe pneumonia due to COVID-19, brain injury caused by an earlier traffic accident, and meningitis on May 16 evening.
Vietnam recorded 37 new cases of COVID-19 domestic transmission, all in quarantine sites or sealed-off areas, in the 12 hours as of 6am on May 17, raising the national count to 4,212, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.
Twenty-two of the new cases were reported in Bac Giang province, 11 in nearby Bac Ninh province, three in Vinh Phuc province, and one in Tuyen Quang province. There are no new hotbeds.
So far, Vietnam has seen 2,746 domestic infections and 1,466 imported ones. The number of COVID-19 cases since April 27, when the new outbreak began, now stands at 1,176.
Among those still under treatment, 46 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 26 others twice, and 28 thrice.
There are 108,288 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from foreign pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present.
Meanwhile, 979,238 people had been inoculated against COVID-19 as of 4pm on May 16, with 22,561 getting two shots, according to the MoH./.