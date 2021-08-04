Vietnam logged 4,271 new COVID-19 infections from 7pm on August 3 to 6am on August 4 (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam logged 4,271 new COVID-19 infections from 7pm on August 3 to 6am on August 4, including four



Vietnam logged 4,271 new COVID-19 infections from 7pm on August 3 to 6am on August 4, including four imported cases , according to the Ministry of Health Ho Chi Minh City , the country's current largest pandemic hotspot, still recorded the biggest number of new infections with 2,365, followed by neighbouring Binh Duong province (1,032), Tay Ninh (194), Dong Nai (164) and Long An (146).

The remainders were detected in Da Nang (93), Binh Thuan (77), Vinh Long (60), Can Tho (37), Phu Yen (28), An Giang (24), Binh Dinh (23), Dong Thap (14), Bac Lieu (4), Dak Nong (4), Lam Dong (1), and Lang Son (1).



Of the number, 1,044 cases were detected in the community.



The national tally had reached 174,461 as of August 4, including 2,328 imported cases. The number of infections since the fourth wave of outbreak hit Vietnam on April 27 amounted to 170,563.



As many as 50,830 patients have recovered from COVID-19.



On August 3, 405,884 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, raising the total number to 7.29 million. As many as 744,331 people have fully received two shots.



On the day, the MoH received 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by the UK government./.

VNA