Taking samples for COVID-19 testing in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam logged 5,155 new COVID-19 cases, including 15 imported ones, from 6.30pm on August 8 to 6am on August 9, according to the Ministry of Health.



The country’s current largest hotspot Ho Chi Minh City continued to report the highest number of cases with 2,349, followed by its neighbouring provinces of Binh Duong with 1,725, Long An 287 and Dong Nai 183.



As many as 786 infections were found in the community.



The national COVID-19 tally had reached 215,560 as of August 9 morning, with 213,200 domestic cases.



The number of infections since the fourth wave of outbreaks hit Vietnam on April 27 amounted to 211,630.



A total of 71,497 patients have recovered from COVID-19.



To date Vietnam has administered more than 9.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 945,800 people have received two full shots./.