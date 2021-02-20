Health Aviation staff to be tested for SARS-CoV-2 frequently: CAAV Aviation staff in direct contact with passengers will have to wear transparent face shields and will be frequently tested for SARS-CoV-2 as part of the efforts to stop infections after two clusters in two major international airports were detected in Vietnam's latest community infection wave.

Health Additional 15 COVID-19 infections recorded in Hai Duong on February 19 The northern province of Hai Duong – Vietnam’s current largest pandemic epicenter – reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on February 19, raising the country’s tally to 2,362, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Localities urged to prepare scenarios to fight COVID-19 Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has called on localities to identify scenarios to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Vietnam to receive 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 Vietnam is expected to secure 60 million doses in 2021 as the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative and AstraZeneca have committed 30 million doses each to the country, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said on February 19.