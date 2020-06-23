Vietnam reports 68th day of no new COVID-19 cases
No new COVID-19 cases were reported on June 23 and there are only 15 patients testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Lao students have body temperatures checked up at Chieng Khuong border gate in Son La province. (Photo: VNA)
The country has gone 68 consecutive days without COVID-19 infections within the community by 6pm June 23, it noted.
Among the 349 cases confirmed in the country so far, 209 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
Some 7,157 people who had close contact with patients or were in pandemic-hit areas are under medical monitoring or quarantine.
On June 23, Patient 328 was discharged from the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in the northern province of Hai Duong. The one-year-old boy will continue to be under quarantine and health monitoring for 14 days.
The number of recoveries in Vietnam now stands at 329, or 94.3 percent of the total, and zero fatalities have been reported to date.
Most of the 20 remaining patients are now in a stable condition, with two testing negative for the coronavirus once and three negative at least twice./.