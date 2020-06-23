Health COVID-19: British pilot to be discharged from hospital Vietnam’s most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines named Stephen Cameron, is expected to be discharged from hospital and return to his homeland in the UK soon, doctors at Cho Ray Hospital have said.

Health Infographic 67 days pass without new community transmission of COVID-19 The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stands at 349 on June 22 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 prevention and control. This also marks the 67th straight day without community transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

Health No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 67 days Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making it the 67th straight day without any community infections as of 6am on June 22, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.