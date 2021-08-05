Medical workers take samples for COVID-19 testing in central Ha Tinh province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A further 393 people have died of complications related to COVID-19, bringing Vietnam’s total number of fatalities to 2,720.



The information was revealed on August 5 evening by the Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.



The patients died between August 1-5 in 16 provinces and cities across the country.



Ho Chi Minh City, which is the country’s largest pandemic hotspot, recorded the most deaths (214), followed by neighbouring Binh Duong province (112), and Tien Giang (27).



The rest were recorded in Long An (27), Dong Thap (8), Dong Nai (8), Ben Tre (4), Vinh Long (3), and one each in Soc Trang, Khanh Hoa, Binh Thuan, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, An Giang, Hanoi, Da Nang and Can Tho.



Reports from health officials also said 3,707 people were given the all-clear, bringing the country’s total recoveries to 58,040.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health announced that 7,244 new COVID-19 cases were detected on August 5, including 7,239 domestic infections and five imported.



A drop of 379 domestic cases was registered compared to the previous day.



HCM City still recorded the most infections with 3,886, followed by Binh Duong (822), Long An (715), Dong Nai (358), Tay Ninh (235), Tien Giang (169), Dong Thap (114), and Ba Ria - Vung Tau (112).



New patients were also detected in Khanh Hoa (96), Da Nang (92), Binh Thuan (75), Hanoi (69), Vinh Long (58), Phu Yen (55), Can Tho (52), Ben Tre (36), Binh Dinh (35), Dak Lak (32), Ninh Thuan (32), Gia Lai (24), An Giang (21), Hai Duong (21), Soc Trang (20), Kien Giang (12), Quang Binh (11), Quang Ngai (10), Quang Nam (9), Tra Vinh (9), Binh Phuoc (8), Bac Lieu (7), Dak Nong (7), Thai Binh (7), Ha Tinh (6), Thua Thien Hue (6), Lao Cai (5), Bac Giang (2), Bac Ninh (2), Lang Son (2), Thanh Hoa (2), Ca Mau (1), Hung Yen (1), Lam Dong (1), Quang Tri (1), and Yen Bai (1).



Out of the total, 1,562 were reported as community transmissions.



Vietnam’s total caseload now stands at 185,057, including 2,334 imported infections.



As of August 5 evening, 7,553,318 jabs of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered./.









VNA