Vietnam reports 951 less COVID-19 cases on August 18
Collecting swab samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded 8,656 COVID-19 cases from 6pm on August 17 to 6.30pm on August 18, including 12 imported ones.
Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s current largest hotspot, still logged the highest number of new daily infections with 3,731, followed by its neighbour Binh Duong (2,513), Dong Nai (443), Long An (428) and Tien Giang (282). There were 5,935 cases detected in the community.
The number of daily cases saw a decline of 951 from the previous day.
Vietnam has seen a total of 302,101 infections since COVID-19 broke out. The caseload since the fourth wave of outbreaks hit the country on April 27 amounted to 298,064.
On August 18, 3,751 patients were given the all-clear, raising the number of recoveries to 115,059.
The same day, the country logged additional 298 COVID-19 related fatalities, announced the sub-committee for treatment at the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, bringing the death toll to 6,770, or 2.2 percent of the national count.
As many as 395,979 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the day. More than 14.03 million people received the first shot, and over 1.48 million others were fully vaccinated./.