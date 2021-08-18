Health Hanoi begins second phase of mass COVID-19 testing Hanoi is collecting 1 million samples for COVID-19 screening tests from residents in the areas and 13 groups of people at high risk from August 18 to 20, the city's Centre for Disease Control (CDC) said.

Health Health Minister works with HCM City on COVID-19 control, treatment Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long recommended pandemic hotspot Ho Chi Minh City strictly enforce social distancing measures and implement in-place social welfare packages at a meeting on care and treatment of COVID-19 patients and pandemic control with the local authorities on August 17.