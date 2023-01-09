Vietnam reports additional 71 COVID-19 cases on January 9
A man gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kon Tum province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 71 new COVID-19 cases on January 9, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 11,525,834.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease was still kept at 43,186, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.
Three more patients were declared to be free from the disease on the same day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,611,511.
More than 265.54 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far./.