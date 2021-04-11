A quarantine establishment (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded another imported COVID-19 case in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 11, raising the total number of infections to 2,693, said the Ministry of Health.



The new patient is a 27 year-old man who has been quarantined since his entry via Ha Tien international border gate in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on April 8.



As many as 37,938 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the nation, including 523 in hospitals, 21,705 in state-designated establishments and 15,710 at their homes or residences.

According to the Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, a total of 2,429 patients have been successfully cured, while the death toll related to the disease remained at 35.



Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments, seven tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 twice and 22 thrice.

To live safely with the pandemic, the Ministry of Health advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.