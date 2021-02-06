Health Localities hasten efforts to bring COVID-19 resurgence under control The localities recording community transmission of COVID-19 over the last few days are ramping up large-scale testing as well as other measures in an effort to curb the latest resurgence of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Health Vietnam records 19 new COVID-19 cases within community Vietnam detected 19 cases of COVID-19 in the community over the past 12 hours to 18:00 on February 5, bringing the national count to 1,976, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.