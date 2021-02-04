Health 14-day quarantine continues to be applied on people entering Vietnam: Spokesperson Fourteen-day quarantine will continue to be applied on foreign experts, investors, entrepreneurs, management officials and Vietnamese entering Vietnam from other countries, said Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang at the ministry’s regular press briefing on February 4.

World Brookings Institution highlights Vietnam’s progress in universal health Brookings Institution, a non-profit public policy organisation based in Washington DC, has run an article highlighting Vietnam’s impressive progress in universal health coverage (UHC) over the past decade.

Health Gia Lai steps up COVID-19 prevention, control efforts A delegation from the Ministry of Health, led by Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen, joined a working session on February 3 with authorities in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai amid a surge of locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the area.

Health Hanoi expands COVID-19 testing Hanoi will expand COVID-19 testing for F2 cases and those in quarantined and high-risk areas to prevent the spread of the pandemic, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung.