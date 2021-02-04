Vietnam reports nine new COVID-19 community cases on February 4 afternoon
Nine more COVID-19 community infections were recorded in Vietnam on February 4 afternoon, raising the total to 1,957, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Checking body temperature for those who completed quarantine - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Of them, one is in the northern province of Hai Duong, two in northern Quang Ninh province, four in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, one in Hanoi, and one in southern Binh Duong province. All are linked to the latest outbreaks in Hai Duong province.
The country has so far reported 1,068 locally-transmitted cases. Thirty-five died from complications related to the disease.
According to the Treatment Sub-committee under National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, 1,465 COVID-19 patients have recovered. Among those still under treatment, 10 have tested negative for the virus once, three twice, and two thrice.
There are 65,451 people who had close contact with confirmed cases or came from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present, including 413 at hospitals, 24,312 at other quarantine sites, and 40,726 at home./.