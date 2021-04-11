Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases on April 11 morning
Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 11, keeping the total number of infections in the country at 2,692, said the Ministry of Health.
A medical worker at the Military Hospital 121 gets COVID-19 vaccine shot (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 11, keeping the total number of infections in the country at 2,692, said the Ministry of Health.
As many as 37,938 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the nation, including 523 in hospitals, 21,705 in state-designated establishments and 15,710 at their homes or residences.
According to the Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, 2,429 patients have been successfully cured, while the death toll related to the disease remained at 35.
Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments, 22 tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 twice and 17 thrice.
By the afternoon of April 10, a total of 58,248 people, including medical workers, members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups and members of the steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control in localities, have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
To live safely with the pandemic, the Ministry of Health advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.
As many as 37,938 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the nation, including 523 in hospitals, 21,705 in state-designated establishments and 15,710 at their homes or residences.
According to the Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, 2,429 patients have been successfully cured, while the death toll related to the disease remained at 35.
Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments, 22 tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 twice and 17 thrice.
By the afternoon of April 10, a total of 58,248 people, including medical workers, members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups and members of the steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control in localities, have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
To live safely with the pandemic, the Ministry of Health advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.