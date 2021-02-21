Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases on early February 21
Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6am of February 21, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Military Zone 3's competent forces spray disinfectants in COVID-19 high risk areas in Cam Giang district, northern Hai Duong province. (Photo: VNA)
So far, Vietnam has seen 1,469 locally-transmitted cases, including 776 cases found since January 27 when a new COVID-19 wave broke out.
At present, a total of 123.942 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being under quarantine nationwide, including 591 in hospitals, 13,132 in state-designated establishments and 110,219 others at their residences.
Among the patients undergoing treatment, 69 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 39 twice and 55 thrice. The number of recoveries is 1,627
The Health Ministry advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.