Vietnam reports one more COVID-19 case
One more imported case of COVID-19 was reported in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 24, according to the Health Ministry.
Procedures carried out for citizens to be admitted to a quarantine site (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – One more imported case of COVID-19 was reported in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 24, according to the Health Ministry.
The new patient, a 27-year-old Vietnamese, raises the national count to 2,833. He was quarantined right after his arrivals from Japan.
The number of the recoveries reached 2,516, while the death toll remained at 35.
Among the active patients, 13 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus once, 15 twice and 20 thrice.
A total of 39,191 people who had close contact with or arrived from pandemic areas are being quarantined nationwide./.