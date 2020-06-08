Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed one more COVID-19 case coming from abroad as of 6pm on June 8, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.



Accordingly, the country has so far recorded a total of 332 infection cases.



Patient No.332, 18 years old, came into Vietnam through a border gate in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on May 25, and was quarantined in the province following his entry.



As of June 8, Vietnam entered the 53rd day in a row without community transmission.



As many as 9,088 who had close contact with patients and entered from epidemic-hit areas are being put under quarantine.



Up to 316 out of the 322 patients have fully recovered./.