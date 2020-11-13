Vietnam reports three new imported COVID-19 cases
Vietnam recorded three new imported COVID-19 cases on November 13 afternoon, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,256.
The new patients included a 35-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter in Khuong Mai ward of Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan district, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
They returned to Vietnam from France on flight VN5010 on November 11 and have been quarantined right after their arrival at Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport.
The patients are now quarantined and treated at Cu Chi COVID-19 treatment hospital in HCM City.
Also on November 13, eight more patients were given the all-clear from the disease, raising the total of recoveries to 1,101, according to the subcommittee for treatment.
There are now no COVID-19 patients in critical condition while the number of deaths related to the pandemic is still kept at 35.
Among those still under treatment, 18 tested negative once for novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, 10 twice and 11 thrice.
Vietnam has gone through 72 consecutive days without infections in the community despite complicated developments of the pandemic around the world.
As many as 15,280 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients and entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country, including 218 in hospitals, 14,071 in concentrated quarantine establishments and 991 others at their residences./.