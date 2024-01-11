A meeting of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on January 11 refuted the accuracy of the information about Vietnam’s human right commitments posted on the website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Responding to a reporter question on the information posted on the website of the UN agency that Vietnam pledged to complete a number of human rights reforms by the deadline of 2099, Hang affirmed the information is completely inaccurate.

"Vietnam requests the office to issue a correction," she noted.

She said that during the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland on December 12, 2023, Vietnam and other countries pledged to advance the declaration via specific actions.

"Vietnam's commitments are made on a continuous and regular basis, showing the country’s non-stop efforts to ensure and promotehuman rights. These efforts are in line with Vietnam's consistent policies," Hang said.

This is how many countries and international organisations demonstrate their commitments as well, Hang added./.