Society Samsung Vietnam supports blood donation activities Samsung Vietnam on February 15 launched a blood donation programme at its factories in response to Red Sunday 2023 and resolve the blood shortage in treatment and emergencies after Tet (Lunar New Year).

Society Vietnam boosts effective enforcement of Torture Convention Vietnam will make more efforts to increase the effectiveness of the enforcement of legal regulations on anti-torture.

Society Stronger cooperation with Cambridge University sought in green growth, science, technology Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long made a working visit to the University of Cambridge on February 13 aiming to promote Vietnam's cooperation with the world’s leading university, especially in the fields of scientific and technological research, and green and sustainable growth.