Environment Deputy PM, foreign scientists discusses environmental initiatives Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on March 7 received foreign scientists who recently participated in the 4th International Conference on Environmental Pollution, Restoration, and Management (ICEPORM 2024) hosted by the central province of Binh Dinh.

Environment Waste collection in Ha Long Bay intensified The Management Board of Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh and waste collectors are pushing the collection of waste, particularly styrofoam buoys, on the sea.

Environment School students to get free wild bird conservation education Members of the Vietnam Bird Conservation Society (VBCS) plan to provide free nature experience education for primary school students, raising their life-skills and awareness of the importance of migratory birds and wetland ecology systems in the central city.

Environment Over-200kg bomb successfully deactivated in Hung Yen An extremely dangerous bomb weighing about 226 kg that remained intact was successfully deactivated in the northern province of Hung Yen on March 6.