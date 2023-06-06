– Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had a meeting in Paris on June 5 with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Director-General Audrey Azoulay, who affirmed that Vietnam has always been a responsible member and one of the pioneering countries in implementing UNESCO programmes and activities.The UNESCO leader recalled her good memories during her visit to Vietnam last September.She highly valued the important and effective contributions that Vietnam has made to the common work of the organisation as a member of the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2021-2025 tenure, the Vice Chair of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee of the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, and a member of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.