At the Vietnam-RoK Copyright Forum 2024 (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vietnamese and Korean experts gathered in Ho Chi Minh City on March 26 for the Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) Copyright Forum 2024, a joint effort by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Copyright Protection Agency (KCOPA) to tackle pressing issues related to copyright protection in the digital environment.

Discussions focused on navigating copyright complexities in the digital environment, emerging trends in copyright policies amid artificial intelligence boom, and the responsibilities of online intermediaries for combating digital copyright infringement. Participants also explored potential solutions and avenues for stronger bilateral cooperation.

Pham Thi Kim Oanh, Deputy Director of the ministry’s Copyright Office of Vietnam, highlighted the need for robust technological solutions for copyright tracking and transparent use.

KCOPA President Park Jung-youl showcased the RoK's success in developing automated software to detect and counter eavesdropping apps globally. He expressed interest in collaborating with Vietnam, among other countries, to transfer this technology in order to bolster monitoring capabilities and safeguard the rights of authors and their works.

Regarding the protection of music copyrights, General Director of the Vietnam Centre for Protecting Music Copyright (VCPMC) Dinh Trung Can called for raising public awareness of intellectual property ownership laws. He advocated for enhanced international cooperation in protecting musical works in the digital environment and urged Vietnam's participation in relevant international treaties.

He further encouraged copyright holders to actively identify violations and exercise their legal rights of self-protection. This includes taking existing solutions like YouTube's Content ID and Facebook's Rights Manager, alongside exploring the development of new platforms dedicated to tracking copyright infringement.

Park Soo-ho, Chairman of the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA), proposed stronger bilateral cooperation in copyright development, such as fostering the exchange of copyright information between the two countries and facilitating the global monitoring of copyrighted works./.