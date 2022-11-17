Business RoK corporation shares ways to operate online auction system with HCM City The Korea Asset Management Corporation (KAMCO) announced on November 16 that it has transferred the operation technology of its OnBid – an online auction system – to Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Wood sector to earn more on woodchips, pellets Vietnamese exporters of wood and wooden furniture expect to bring home 16.5 billion USD this year, fueled by an increase in the overseas shipment of woodchips and wood pellets in the first 10 months of this year.

Business Foreign experts hail Vietnam’s efforts to curb inflation Foreign experts have appreciated Vietnam’s economic governance policies to help well control the impact of imported inflation, given increasing inflation in many countries around the world.

Business Reference exchange rate stays stable The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,677 VND/USD on November 17, unchanged from the previous day.