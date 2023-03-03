Culture - Sports Activities planned for death anniversary of Hung Kings A ceremony marking the death anniversary of Hung Kings - the legendary founders of the nation, and the Culture and Tourism Week of Ancestral Land will be held from April 20-29 in the northern midland province of Phu Tho with various activities.

Culture - Sports 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup finals: AFC praises Vietnam’s victory against Australia Vietnam’s March 1 triumph at the 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U20 Asian Cup finals gives them an early boost while the rivals Australia will have to bounce back in their remaining matches to stand a chance of advancing to the knockout stage, said an article published on the AFC’s official site.