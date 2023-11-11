Vietnam, RoK journalists exchange experience in digital transformation
A delegation of the Vietnam Journalists' Association (VJA), led by its Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Loi, paid a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from November 5-10 to exchange experience with Korean partners in adapting to the digital transformation period.
Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists' Association Nguyen Duc Loi. (Photo: VNA)Seoul (VNA) - A delegation of the Vietnam Journalists' Association (VJA), led by its Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Loi, paid a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from November 5-10 to exchange experience with Korean partners in adapting to the digital transformation period.
During the visit, the delegation had professional discussions with their counterparts from the Journalists Association of Korea (JAK) and the associations of journalists of Gangwon and Gyeonggi provinces as well as some media agencies of the RoK.
At a working session between the VJA and JAK delegations, the two sides agreed to increase the exchange of information about the situation of the two countries in the fields of politics, economy, culture and society.
The two associations will encourage their member agencies to strengthen cooperation and mutual support with each other, contributing to the promotion of information exchanges between the two countries at all levels, thus enhancing mutual understanding between the two nations' people.
Particularly, during the digital transition period, the VJA delegation visited a number of television broadcasters of the RoK such as MBC and KBS to explore the transformation in their operations and information, as well as the ways they overcome challenges in switching from traditional media to multi-platform media.
Vietnamese and Korean journalists also discussed a number of issues such as the role of the press in the new period, and the social responsibilities of journalists, along with the training of journalists to enable them to adapt to the new professional environment.
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency's correspondent in Seoul, Loi said that along with learning from the RoK's application of technologies in press activities, the visit also provided a chance for Vietnamese journalists to explore their Korean counterparts' operations amid the fierce competition with other forms of information.
The RoK currently has about 30,000 people engaging in journalism activities while the JAK has more than 8,000 members./.