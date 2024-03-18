Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam, one of the world’s leading agricultural exporters, wants to bolster cooperation in the field with the Republic of Korea (RoK) who boasts strengths in applying advanced technology into cultivation and processing, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said on March 18.



At a workshop jointly held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Hanoi, Hoan highlighted that both countries hold great potential to cooperate in developing agriculture, elaborating Vietnam has been famous for its rice, vegetables and fruits and aquatic products while the RoK has a modern agriculture with various kinds of seedlings.



Over the past time, they have worked together in technology transfer to branch out biofuel crops, high-quality vegetables, medicinal mushrooms and safe food production, as well as in trade promotion for products of both sides’ strengths, among others, he added.



He took the occasion to thank KOICA for its support to build the Vietnam – Korea cooperation vision in agriculture and rural development during the 2024-2030 period, saying the report has an important role to play in identifying potential cooperation areas, promoting comparative advantages of the two countries, and diversifying forms of cooperation and investment so as to enhance efficiency and ensure sustainability.



Meanwhile, KOICA President Chang Won Sam said that KOICA sees agriculture a key cooperation area between the two countries, and will support the collaboration under its mid-term and long-term strategies through various projects such as improving value chain, promoting market connectivity, and enhancing capacity for climate change response.