Vietnam – RoK’s largest source of Southeast Asian visitors
The Republic of Korea (RoK) is expected to welcome 420,000 Vietnamese visitors for the whole year 2023, the highest number among Southeast Asian countries, according to the Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) in Vietnam.
During January – November, over 386,900 Vietnamese travelled to the RoK, accounting for 74% of the figure recorded in the same period of 2019-the year, prior to COVID-19, and 139.7% of the number in the same time last year.
Vietnam was the RoK’s top MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) tourist market in the Southeast Asian region as more than over 38,400 visitors made MICE trips to the country as of November.
According to Lee Jae Hoon, KTO Chief Representative, around 3.6 million Koreans will visit Vietnam in 2023, making it the largest source of foreign tourists of Vietnam.
Vietnam has been a top priority market of the RoK thanks to the close relations across politics, economy, culture and tourism, he said.
With a view to realising its set target of welcoming 10 million international visitors in 2023, the KTO has carried out an array of activities to diversify its tourism markets, with a focus sharpened to the Southeast Asian region.
Next year, the organisation will introduce the RoK’s as a wonderful travel destination for international visitors, including those in Vietnam, through the top 100 alluring destinations in the Rok programme, and K-Tourism Roadshows./.