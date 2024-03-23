Culture - Sports Ho Chi Minh City Youth Fest kicks off The 4th Ho Chi Minh City Youth Fest 2024 opened on March 22 evening with the message “ New generation – Adaptation – Connection and Sharing”.

Culture - Sports Hearing-impaired artist wins big at painting competition The University of Fine Arts and the Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Award recently held a ceremony for the “Inspiring Tradition” painting competition. This is valuable opportunity for people with disabilities in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Minister asks for good preparations for 13th ASEAN School Games Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son on March 22 asked Da Nang to ensure good preparations of infrastructure and other conditions serving the 13th ASEAN School Games (ASG-13) that the central city will host from May 31 to June 9.

Culture - Sports Danang International Marathon 2024 draws 9,000 runners The Danang International Marathon 2024 opened in the central city of Da Nang on March 22, drawing more than 9,000 runners, including 1,800 foreigners from 60 countries and territories.