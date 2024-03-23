Vietnam romance movie released in international markets
Vietnamese drama and romance movie Mai has been released in international markets since March 22.
A scene of the film (Photo: producer)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnamese drama and romance movie Mai has been released in international markets since March 22.
The production by film producer and director Tran Thanh is currently available in theatres in the US.
The film will be later screened in Canada, the Czech Republic, Germany, France, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, and the UK.
Mai features a story about a massage therapist named Mai, who faces misfortunes in life. After moving into an old apartment, she meets Duong, a rich young man who wants to experience a normal life. Both quickly fall in love.
The work features Phuong Anh Dao, Tuan Tran, Uyen An, and veteran actors People’s Artists Viet Anh and Ngoc Giau.
It was released in Vietnam on February 10, or the first day of the Lunar New Year.
After 41 days in theatres, Mai raked in 520 billion VND (20.9 million USD) and sold around 6.5 million tickets, becoming the highest-grossing Vietnamese film of all time.
Thanh is known for producing the high-grossing movies in Vietnam.
He rose to fame as a producer with his debut movie and smash hit Bo Gia (Dad, I’m Sorry) in 2021, directed by Vu Ngoc Dang, which broke box-office records for a Vietnamese film by earning 400 billion VND (16.1 million USD).
The film was also sold to Malaysia, Singapore, the US, and Australia.
It won the Silver Lotus Award for Best Feature Film and for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Screenplay at the annual Vietnam Film Festival.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism chose the film as the Vietnamese entry for the Best Foreign Language Film Category at the 2022 Oscar Awards.
Following the success of Bo Gia, Thanh released his directorial debut Nha Ba Nu (The House of No Man) in 2023.
The film broke his own record by earning 475 billion VND (19.2 million USD), selling 5.8 million tickets.
It was screened in the US, Singapore, Canada and New Zealand./.