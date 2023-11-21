Business Despite falling oil prices, Petrovietnam’s revenue peaks in October The Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) recorded the highest revenue in October as compared to other months since the beginning of the year, helping the group operate in the black and accomplish assigned financial targets in 2023 to mid-November, said General Director of Petrovietnam Le Manh Hung.

Business Petrovietnam masters offshore renewable energy technology The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has major plans to deliver on its pioneering vision in the field of offshore renewable energy, contributing to promoting green and sustainable development in Vietnam in the future.